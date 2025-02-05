Donald Trump has stunned people across the world after suggesting Palestinians should be removed from Gaza so that the US can turn the enclave into the “Riviera of the Middle East”.

Speaking alongside Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the US president suggested that inhabitants in the besieged Middle Eastern territory should be “permanently resettled” in Egypt, Jordan and other countries.

"The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it, too." –President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/aCqLl9Gwwn — President Donald J. Trump (@POTUS) February 5, 2025

He said Gaza is like “living in hell”, sitting next to the person who people have argued made it that way.

Trump added that there could be a “beautiful area” for Palestinians to resettle outside of the place they have called home for generations.

One of those clips where you have to make sure you're not hallucinating.

Donald Trump says Palestinians ought not be allowed to return to Gaza because "why would they want to return? That place has been hell" — next to the grinning man who made it hell.pic.twitter.com/FDabhUCMIP — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) February 4, 2025

Asked whether he was willing to send US troops to fill a security vacuum in Gaza, Trump did not rule it out.

“As far as Gaza is concerned, we’ll do what is necessary. If it’s necessary, we’ll do that. We’re going to take over that piece that we’re going to develop it,” he said.

Trump’s comments are a remarkable assertion from a sitting American president, particularly one who rose to political power in the United States through his criticism of America’s longest wars in the Middle East and pledges to return US investments back to its citizens.

They open a host of questions about how Trump’s land-grab would proceed, what its legal authorities would be and who would pay for the effort.

Reaction on social media has been fierce, with one person calling it the most absurd thing he has ever heard in his life.

I have listened to absurdities in my life, but Trump’s bullshit about clearing Gaza of its inhabitants to develop it into the riviera on the east Mediterranean tops them all. — Marwan (@marwanbishara) February 5, 2025

Others have suggested such moves, if they were to take place, would constitute ‘ethnic cleansing’.

Here’s a taste of the reaction so far:

The President of the United States of America just called for Ethnic Cleansing.



Regardless of your political affiliation, this is indefensible. — Dean Withers (@itsdeaann) February 5, 2025

It was always a genocide.

It was always ethnic cleansing.

It was always an occupation.



All paid for by our tax dollars. Our government is complicit. https://t.co/bCK9FeSozh — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) February 5, 2025

This is a genocidal war crime endorsed by the president of the United States https://t.co/OqT5NKkZ2g — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 5, 2025

Donald Trump is now talking about the United States “OWNING” Gaza.



Owning it.



What the actual fuck. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 5, 2025

