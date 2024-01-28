Former Conservative Party MP and Minister Nadine Dorries has conceded that the Tories have ‘failed the public’ in recent years, blaming their own in-fighting for disillusioning voters. This, despite Dorries doing a lot of the mud-slinging herself.

Nadine Dorries says what the rest of us are thinking

Joining a panel on Laura Kuenssberg’s flagship political programme on the BBC, Dorries jumped between a conciliatory tone and a more hostile one. She was also on the end of a verbal hammering from Labour MP Rosena Allin-Khan.

However, when confronted with the results from a focus group founding, she didn’t have a leg to stand on. Nadine Dorries accepted that people have ‘had enough’ of the current government – admitting that the Tories ‘have not helped’ the electorate:

“It’s worse than you think. People have had enough, they are apathetic. Sadly, we as a government have failed them thanks to our own internal welfare. There are a lot of people really suffering. We and the MPs in my party have not helped them.” | Nadine Dorries

‘Mad Nads’ ridiculed for being a ‘reality TV politician’

Dr. Allin-Khan hit back at suggestions that Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition, is ‘too boring’ to become Prime Minister. She responded by taking a direct swipe at politicians who are more interested in reality TV.

She mentioned the show Dorries herself had previously appeared on – and the reference to I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here was about as subtle as taking a sledgehammer to a watermelon.

“The public are fed-up of people being an MP one minute, and auditioning for shows to become reality TV politicians. Keir isn’t auditioning to do stand-up or to go on I’m A Celebrity. He is a serious, credible politician.” | Rosena Allin-Khan