The list of esteemed guests appearing on Laura Kuenssberg’s political debate show on Sunday included Nadine Dorries – but the former government minister didn’t exactly cover herself in glory this morning.

Tory in-fighting plays out on Kuenssberg show

Kemi Badenoch had called Dorries out for spreading ‘conspiracy theories’ in an earlier interview. The senior Tory has repeatedly claimed that ‘dark figures’ are secretly controlling the governing party from within.

The Tory in-fighting shows no signs of reaching a ceasefire anytime soon – but Nadine Dorries was soon engaged in a war of words with Rosena Allin-Khan – and the Labour MP left her cross-bench rival speechless.

Nadine Dorries ridiculed for being a ‘reality TV politician’

Dr. Allin-Khan hit back at suggestions that Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition, is ‘too boring’ to become Prime Minister. She responded by taking a direct swipe at politicians who are more interested in reality TV.

She mentioned the show Dorries herself had previously appeared on – and the reference to I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here was about as subtle as taking a sledgehammer to a watermelon.

“The public are fed-up of people being an MP one minute, and auditioning for shows to become reality TV politicians. Keir isn’t auditioning to do stand-up or to go on I’m A Celebrity. He is a serious, credible politician.” | Rosena Allin-Khan

‘Pipe down!’ – Labour MP confronts Nadine Dorries

The Labour representative soon landed a second blow on Dorries, after telling her to ‘pipe down’ on the panel show and lashing out at the ‘constant bad-mouthing’ between Tory MPs:

“We’ve got a cost of living crisis, people can’t feed their children, they can’t see a doctor – and all we’ve seen here is tittle-tattle and bad-mouthing between Tory politicians. [After interruption] Pipe down, Nadine!” | Rosena Allin-Khan

You can watch that exchange here: