Nadine Dorries seems to have taken a leaf out of the Liz Truss playbook of short-term work opportunities if the latest Mirror reports are to be believed.

There are doubts over whether the former culture secretary’s weekly programme will return to screens after being absent from the schedules since before Christmas.

Dorries is in discussions with the struggling television channel about whether she will continue to have a role, it has been revealed.

Speaking to the Mirror, she said there are “talks about a new contract”, but couldn’t comment on whether she will have her own show.

Dorries insisted her Friday night show had not been a flop. She said: “The programme did great actually… so I live in the Cotswolds and a year of standing on Paddington at 7 o’clock at night to go home isn’t what I want to do.”

ALSO READ: Nadine Dorries left speechless on her own show

The ex-MP first appeared on Talk TV as a guest presenter in October 2022 when she struggled to read from the autocue.

Despite her on-air stumble, she was handed her own weekly Friday night show at the beginning of February last year.

Oh boy. I think Nadine Dorries might actually be better at TV presenting than she is at politics. pic.twitter.com/E6jTiMo7px — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) October 25, 2022

On her first programme, she interviewed her favourite politician Boris Johnson who told her he was learning how to paint cows.

The former PM also revealed that his death row meal would be bangers and mash. Ms Dorries ended their chat by saying: “I nearly wet myself then, it’s terrifying.”

Related: Lee Anderson says he regrets not voting for Rwanda Bill and wants his old job back