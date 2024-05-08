The Conservative Party could be facing an “extinction-level event” at the next general election, Ian Dunt has claimed.

Rishi Sunak’s party faced a mauling at the local elections, losing nearly 500 council seats, the West Midlands mayoral race and the Blackpool South by-election.

As he tried to pick up the pieces this week, the prime minister faced further setbacks after another MP, Natalie Elphicke, defected to Labour ahead of PMQs.

Speaking to Sky News, Ian Dunt, a columnist for the i newspaper, said: “The more you look into the numbers, after last week’s local elections, tactical voting, the more disturbing it is for Tory MPs, as that suggests voters are looking who is best placed to hurt the Tories.

“They’re looking at an extinction-level event…”

Ian Dunt(The i): "The more you look into the numbers, after last week's local elections… tactical voting… the more disturbing it is for Tory MPs… as that suggests voters are looking who is best placed to hurt the Tories.. they're looking at an extinction level event…" pic.twitter.com/frSmO7XqVm — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) May 8, 2024

Related: Sunak ‘determined to fight’ on as he insists election not a foregone conclusion