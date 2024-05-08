An editorial published by The Telegraph on the eve of the Brexit referendum outlining 20 reasons to vote out has resurfaced – and it has not aged well.

The leave-backing newspaper claimed Britain will be able to fish, use “proper vacuum cleaners” and even “proper lightbulbs” if the result of the referendum went to the leave camp, which it eventually did.

They also claimed that there would be “no more stupid recycling bins” and that we’d enjoy our “own entry lanes at airports”, which is an almost comical notion seven years on from the referendum.

Check out the list in full below:

The Telegraph’s ’20 reasons you should vote to leave the European Union’

1) We’d get our money back

2) We could decide who comes into our country

3) We could make our own laws again

4) Our courts would have the final say over those laws

5) We wouldn’t have to accept decisions forced on us by other countries

6 )We wouldn’t have to listen to lots of European presidents

7) We wouldn’t have to listen to, or fund, the European Commission

8) We could have proper vacuum cleaners

9) We wouldn’t have to worry about Turkey

10) We could set our own tax rates

11) We could support British companies in trouble

12) Fish!

13) We could get rid of windfarms

14) We could have blue passports again

15) And our own entry lanes at airports

16) We wouldn’t have to fund EU foreign aid

17) It would be easier to get rid of fridges

18) No more stupid recycling bins

19) British MEPs would be sacked

20) Finally, we could have proper lightbulbs again

Here’s a link to an archived copy of the full piece, where the argument behind each point is set out in full.

