Mick Lynch has been credited for doing “more for workers in two days than Sir Keir Starmer has in two years” following a blistering week of media appearances.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) general secretary faced broadcasters and politicians as railway workers walked out over a pay and conditions dispute.

He has been dubbed a “rare straight talker” by Spectator Magazine, while others such as Martin Lewis, Hugh Laurie and Rory Stewart praised his ability to “clean up every single media picador who tried their luck”.

Madeley “twaddle”

Lynch kicked off the week with an interview on Good Morning Britain with Richard Madeley.

He was asked whether he was a Marxist by the presenter, who was promptly put back in his box:

Mick Lynch is proving a pretty remarkable media performer – with an uncanny knack of flustering his questioners – others should study his techniques – here and with Piers Morgan earlier https://t.co/ccY1uNtJVb — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) June 21, 2022

What you said it said

Lynch absolutely vaporised this Home Office minister on Question Time.

This is a very satisfying watch:

Mick Lynch is at it again.



He’s absolutely *bodied* the Tories’ Home Office minister. pic.twitter.com/jXNik2lDxj — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) June 23, 2022

The dinosaur lady

A slightly more bizarre accusation came from an audience member during the same show.

Turns out it wasn’t an asteroid hit that wiped out the dinosaurs, it was the unions!

Wise words for the RMT. If you don’t accept compulsory redundancies and a real-terms wage cut, an asteroid will wipe out human life on earth. pic.twitter.com/GjuZ1UlNyz — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) June 24, 2022

The Hood

Piers Morgan was left scraping the bottom of the barrel for lines of attack as he confronted Lynch about his Facebook profile picture.

Here’s how the conversation went:

"Do you think I look like the most evil person in the world, Piers?"



Piers Morgan challenges RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch over his Facebook profile picture showing Thunderbirds baddie The Hood.@piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #piersmorganuncensored pic.twitter.com/hXd2sSEkps — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) June 16, 2022

The difference between knowing your shit and knowing you’re shit

Finally, the clash of the Titans.

Lynch vs Jenrick – and why knowing your stuff is kind of important in politics.

Mick Lynch and Robert Jenrick. The difference between knowing your shit and knowing you're shit #Peston #RMT #RailStrikes https://t.co/9mtYFXnDuF — Seán MacGobhann (@SeanMacGobhann) June 22, 2022

