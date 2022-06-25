Mick Lynch has been credited for doing “more for workers in two days than Sir Keir Starmer has in two years” following a blistering week of media appearances.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) general secretary faced broadcasters and politicians as railway workers walked out over a pay and conditions dispute.
He has been dubbed a “rare straight talker” by Spectator Magazine, while others such as Martin Lewis, Hugh Laurie and Rory Stewart praised his ability to “clean up every single media picador who tried their luck”.
Madeley “twaddle”
Lynch kicked off the week with an interview on Good Morning Britain with Richard Madeley.
He was asked whether he was a Marxist by the presenter, who was promptly put back in his box:
What you said it said
Lynch absolutely vaporised this Home Office minister on Question Time.
This is a very satisfying watch:
The dinosaur lady
A slightly more bizarre accusation came from an audience member during the same show.
Turns out it wasn’t an asteroid hit that wiped out the dinosaurs, it was the unions!
The Hood
Piers Morgan was left scraping the bottom of the barrel for lines of attack as he confronted Lynch about his Facebook profile picture.
Here’s how the conversation went:
The difference between knowing your shit and knowing you’re shit
Finally, the clash of the Titans.
Lynch vs Jenrick – and why knowing your stuff is kind of important in politics.
