Rail strikes have caused disruption as unions and bosses clash over issues like pay, jobs and conditions.

The Government has urged the strikes to end while unions continue to push for guarantees for their members in a key industry which was among those severely affected by the pandemic.

On the union side, Mick Lynch is becoming a household name with his combative TV interviews.

Lynch appeared on Robert Peston’s show with Robert Jenrick representing the government.

As you can see Jenrick was put firmly back in his box.

Watch

“It feels like unions are opposing modernisation”



“You don’t know that, you haven’t been in our position”



"It feels like unions are opposing modernisation"

"You don't know that, you haven't been in our position"

Does this reaction sum it up?

‘Mick Lynch and Robert Jenrick. The difference between knowing your shit and knowing you’re shit.’

Mick Lynch and Robert Jenrick. The difference between knowing your shit and knowing you're shit #Peston #RMT #RailStrikes https://t.co/9mtYFXnDuF — Seán MacGobhann (@SeanMacGobhann) June 22, 2022

