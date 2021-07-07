TalkRADIO host Mike Graham has hit out at “bed-wetting, limp-wristed” young people for supporting socialism.
According to new polling by the Institute of Economic Affairs some 75 per cent of young Brits think socialism is a “good idea”, with many looking to Jeremy Corbyn as a ‘spiritual leader’ amid a left-wing revival.
Discussing the results with Dr Kristian Niemietz on his show, Graham said: “I assume these are the same over-privileged middle-classes that sang Jeremy Corbyn’s name at Glastonbury.”
Spiritual leader
Dr Niemietz responded: “Yes Corbyn’s name also, unfortunately, does come up.
“He is also one of the most common associations with the term socialism.
“Which shows you that this is really a continuation of this Corbynista movement.
“The Corbynmania that we saw break out in 2015 and then the Glastonbury chants.
“It just shows he is now more of a spiritual leader.
“He may no longer technically be the Leader of the Opposition but he is a bit more like Kim Il-Sung is for North Korea.”
“So he could be the Islington Dalai Lama,” joked Graham.
“Yes that combined with a romantic revolutionary figure,” replied Dr Niemietz.
Middle class
Graham’s response provoked the ire of leftwing columnist Owen Jones on social media.
Jones penned on Twitter: “One of the biggest political narratives of our time is that younger people who mostly privately rent, are saddled with debt.
“Often in precarious and low-pad jobs – are all middle class.
“While older people – many of whom own their homes outright – are all working class.”
Ash Sarkar also took umbrage to the claims, asking: “Do you genuinely think that 75 per cent of young people are ‘over-privileged’ and ‘middle class’? Is that actually numerically possible?”
A study by the Institute of Economic Affairs reveals 75% of young Britons think socialism is "a good idea".— talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) July 6, 2021
Mike: "I assume these are the same over-privileged middle-classes that sang Jeremy Corbyn's name at Glastonbury."@Iromg | @iealondon | @K_Niemietz pic.twitter.com/5d8omgJ23Z
Related: Shish-load of problems for UK takeaways post-Brexit
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .