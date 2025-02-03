Suella Braverman splashed over £23,000 of taxpayers’ cash on media and voice training before getting fired as home secretary for comments she made in the press.

The former Tory cabinet minister was given training worth £23,668 to improve her public speaking in 2023, according to newly released Home Office figures seen by the Mirror.

The amount spent on her training is equivalent to a teaching assistant’s salary. It would take an average person in her Fareham, Hampshire constituency seven months to make the same amount.

The Home Office confirmed that no other expenditure on voice and media training for ministers took place between 2022 and 2024.

Braverman was home secretary until Rishi Sunak sacked her in November 2023 for ironically writing an unauthorised article in the press criticising the police’s handling of pro-Palestinian protests.

She also came under pressure for saying homelessness was a “lifestyle choice”.

Braverman again faced backlash last week after suggesting Britain could “fall into the hands of Muslim fundamentalism” and become an Iran-style enemy of America in the next 20 years.

Speaking to a delegation in Washington D.C, she said: “Vice-president JD Vance said at the National Conservatism conference, at which I also spoke in the summer, that the UK was going to be the first Islamist nation with nuclear weapons. I don’t think he was joking.

“Is it an impossibility that 20 years from now it will be the UK, not China or Russia, that will emerge as the greatest strategic threat to the USA?

“Born out of a broken relationship and weak leadership. What happens if the UK falls into the hands of Muslim fundamentalism, our legal system gets substituted for Sharia Law and our nuclear capabilities vest in a regime not too dissimilar to that of Iran today?”

Braverman’s office and CCHQ have declined to comment.

