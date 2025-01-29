The former home secretary has warned that Britain could “fall into the hands of Muslim fundamentalism” and become an Iran-style enemy of America in the next 20 years.

She proposed the idea, originally suggested by vice president JD Vance, during a speech last night at the rightwing Heritage Foundation thinktank in Washington.

Braverman – one of the most hard right figures in the Conservative Party and rumoured to be a potential defector to Reform UK – also spent much of her speech congratulating Trump, saying that his re-election would spell the end of “progressive thinking” in the West.

Braverman said: “Vice-president JD Vance said at the National Conservatism conference, at which I also spoke in the summer, that the UK was going to be the first Islamist nation with nuclear weapons. I don’t think he was joking.

“Is it an impossibility that 20 years from now it will be the UK, not China or Russia, that will emerge as the greatest strategic threat to the USA?

“Born out of a broken relationship and weak leadership. What happens if the UK falls into the hands of Muslim fundamentalism, our legal system gets substituted for Sharia Law and our nuclear capabilities vest in a regime not too dissimilar to that of Iran today?

“Regardless of whether one thinks that is a realistic outcome, which I do not, should we not have the courage to ask these questions?”

Braverman added that Keir Starmer “could not be more at odds” with Donald Trump, despite the president praising him over the weekend.

Trump told reporters on Saturday that Sir Keir “is a very good person and I think he’s done a very good job thus far” before a 45 minute phone call with him.

However, the former Tory cabinet minister believes the UK-US relationship is “in tatters” due to Labour.

“Under Keir Starmer, the UK is now more likely than ever to worship at the altar of punitive net zero policies, bend the knee at the cross of a distorted notion of human rights and submit to the will of supranational institutions rather than sticking up for the UK’s national security and long-term allies,” she said.

Related: Jan 6 rioter wanted on charges of child sex solicitation after being pardoned by Trump