Wow, those free speech advocates sure do have a problem with… *checks notes*… free speech. Though Reform backer John Elliot may have delivered his remarks with a nudge and a wink, it has been enough to cause a substantial stir online.

ALSO READ: Support for Brexit hits nine-year LOW – as just 11% of Brits deem it a ‘success’

Who is John Elliot? Reform speaker ribs Remainers

The businessman behind the EBAC appliance manufacturers was invited to give a speech to crowds at a rally on Saturday, where thousands of Reform supporters and senior figures gathered at the event in Sunderland.

The city in the north-east is seen as both a pro-Brexit and pro-Reform region. The party performed well here in the last election, and leader Nigel Farage is eyeing the constituency up as another potential gain for the political upstarts.

Reform rally takes aim at anti-Brexit voters

When Elliot took to the stage, he was given a warm welcome – but still found time to take a pop at anyone who had previously voted against Brexit. He berated Remainers, arguing that they ‘should not be allowed to vote’, and further lamented Labour supporters:

“Have those here [who once opposed Brexit] seen the light? I reckon anyone who voted Remain shouldn’t be allowed to vote… Anybody who voted Labour in the last election… what’s their judgment like? Have they got good judgment?” | John Elliot

Might want to check those opinion polls, John…

Nigel Farage has already dismissed the concerns raised about the dubious statement, and as reported by The Standard, he was keen to simply laugh the claims off. The MP for Clacton went on to praise Mr. Elliot for being a ‘successful risk-taker’ in business.

Despite his bravado, John Elliot would do well to take note of a poll released by YouGov this week, which revealed that just three in 10 Brits still support Brexit. Given the disastrous consequences of the referendum, Remain voters are arguably owed their dues.