David Mitchell has labelled Gen Z “f***ing morons” after a Channel 4 poll found they have a preference for a dictatorship in the UK.

Last week, the broadcaster’s ‘Gen Z: Trends, Truth and Trust’ poll found that 52 per cent of 13-27 year olds reckoned the UK should be “ruled by a dictator.”

The study also found that one in three young people want the army in charge of the country.

In response to the poll, comedian Mitchell took aim at Gen Z in a column for the Observer, saying he was “properly shocked” by the results.

The Peep Show star wrote: “The coming generation can’t see the point of all those time-wasting elections and parliaments. They want neither the reality nor the pretence of being involved.

“In a sense, they’ve brilliantly proved their own argument against democracy. If they are so wrongheaded, maybe it is better not to consult them? In a way they’re making a very clever satirical point, except they’re obviously fucking morons.”

I am sorry to say that my @ObsNewReview column today is about an incredibly depressing poll. But I have jazzed it up with some stuff about Rachel Reeves and Heathrow airport so…https://t.co/Cn2wTF8jWK — David Mitchell (@RealDMitchell) February 2, 2025

Although he acknowledged how the “chaos and disappointment of contemporary politics” could have disenfranchised young people, Mitchell was keen to point out that a dictatorship was not the solution.

He said the study results were “the most horrendous betrayal our education system has ever perpetrated,” asking if these Gen Z-ers had never been told about dictators such as Stalin and Kim Jong-Un.

The comedian finished by writing: “Is this where fatuous positivity has got us? Has someone tried to feed young people the bulls**t that democracy isn’t flawed, and they’ve noticed that it is, and think that means it’s failed?

“Politics in a free country is dirty, complicated, and often driven by fear, vanity and corruption. Democracy is, as Winston Churchill said, the worst system except for all the other ones.

“Did no one explain that to them? Or are their phone-addled attention spans so short that they couldn’t stay focused for the second half of the phrase?”

Ouch.

