Ricky Gervais has announced a new show in London as part of his tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The comedian is headlining a third night at Wembley Arena with his ‘Mortality’ show on 15 November.

The extra date follows up the ‘Afterlife’ star selling out 14 nights at the London Palladium as well as his previously announced Wembley Arena shows.

The tour comes fresh from his most recent stand-up special ‘Armageddon’ being nominated for a Grammy Award and winning a Golden Globe.

‘Armageddon’ also hit number one on Netflix and claimed the world record for the highest grossing comedy gig of all time.

His upcoming ‘Mortality’ show will once again be filmed for Netflix, so fans can re-watch the sold out show.

Describing the show, Gervais said: “We’re all gonna die. May as well have a laugh about it. Mortality looks at the absurdities of life. And death. Bring it on.”

His tour is heading to the likes of Glasgow, Dublin, Cardiff, Bristol, Leeds and Liverpool across the year, as well as international dates.

Plus, it’s also been confirmed that “more worldwide and UK arena dates will be announced throughout 2025”.

You can find out his full UK and Ireland tour schedule and how to get Ricky Gervais tickets below.

How do I get Ricky Gervais tickets for his new London show?

Tickets for his newly announced Wembley Arena show go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 7 February via AXS.com and Ticketmaster.

A presale is taking place for Subscribe & Save customers of Dutch Barn Vodka, which is co-owned by Gervais.

You’ll be provided with a link and unique code to access presale tickets from 10am on Wednesday, 5 February.

You can find out more and sign up at dutchbarn.com.

What are Ricky Gervais’ UK tour dates?

4-5 February – Cambridge, Corn Exchange – tickets

11-12 February – Bournemouth, International Centre – tickets

18-19 February – Glasgow, Armadillo – tickets

17-18 March – Basingstoke, The Anvil – tickets

26-27 March – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets

1-2 April – Cardiff, Utilita Arena – tickets

16-17 June – Bristol, Beacon – tickets

26 June – Leeds, First Direct Arena – tickets

9-11 October – London, Palladium – tickets

16-18 October – London, Palladium – tickets

22-25 October – London, Palladium – tickets

31 October – London, Wembley OVO Arena – tickets

5-8 November – London, Palladium – tickets

14 November – London, Wembley OVO Arena – tickets

15 November – London, Wembley OVO Arena – new date – tickets

4 December – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena – tickets