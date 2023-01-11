In the first PMQs of the new year, SNP Westminder leader Stephen Flynn blasted the “utterly perverse” secondary incomes of prominent Tories MPs while Rishi Sunak tries to restrict workers’ ability to strike for fair pay.

A database of political contributions and MPs’ outside income was released earlier this week as a consequence of a months-long investigation by Sky News and the Tortoise news website.

A small handful of mostly Tory MPs have made millions of pounds in outside income since the end of 2019, according to the Westminster Accounts database.

Flynn, the leader of the SNP in Westminster, brought up that former prime minister Boris Johnson had made more than £1 million in four months across four speeches, and he questioned whether Rishi Sunak thought the results were “utterly perverse” given that he had refused to negotiate with the unions over a fair pay deal and had introduced legislation that could penalise workers for going on strike.

You can watch it below:

