It has been another topsy-turvy year in British politics after Rishi Sunak emerged on the scene offering stability and accountability in the wake of the disastrous Liz Truss administration.

Addressing the nation in his New Year speech, the prime minister set out five pledges for his time in office, promising to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut NHS waiting times and stop small boat crossings.

Saying there would be “no tricks, no ambiguity” on delivering the pledges, the Prime Minister asked the public to judge his Government on “results”, which as we have set out here, aren’t all that impressive.

But perhaps a more serious indictment of Sunak’s premiership can be seen in the people he has appointed into the most senior governmental positions.

Appointed via the House of Lords, David Cameron made a shock return to frontline politics after he was appointed foreign secretary in November.

The so-called ‘Father of Austerity’ doesn’t believe his government hurt the poor, even though the overwhelming evidence would suggest policies implemented during his time at the helm inflicted devastating harm.

Foreign Secretary David Cameron has taken his seat in the House of Lords after his official introduction ceremony.



That is despite there being more than 300,000 excess deaths linked to austerity measures introduced during his time in government 👇 pic.twitter.com/JOmi9mSEl4 — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) November 20, 2023

Comments made by the health secretary Victoria Atkins, meanwhile, have been widely slammed after she described junior doctors as “doctors in training”.

Junior doctors are qualified doctors who are simply in clinical training, and have completed a medical degree and can have up to nine years’ of working experience as a hospital doctor, depending on their specialty.

That the health secretary doesn’t know that tells you all you need to know about Sunak’s administration.

And to top it all off, comments by the home secretary, who is responsible for making sure our communities are kept safe, about a date rape drug have capped off what has been another shaky year in British politics.

It has all been brilliantly summed up in this David Osland tweet:

A foreign secretary who doesn’t think his austerity government hurt the poor, a health secretary who doesn't think junior doctors are doctors, and a home secretary who doesn't think Rohypnol is illegal if it's ‘only a little bit’ — David__Osland (@David__Osland) December 26, 2023

Related: Brexit ruins another UK market, as cheese exports set for extra 245% tariff