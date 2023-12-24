Another day, another ‘not-so-grate’ Brexit dividend. The practical impact of the UK’s decision to leave the EU is being felt by yet another industry, with cheese traders now facing a ghastly increase in the cost of their exports to Canada.

How’s Brexit going? Cheese market set to deal with difficult new trade tariffs

The deal previously in place with our fellow Commonwealth nation still fell under EU rules. However, with that agreement set to expire, no similar replacement has been agreed with the British government. That means cheesemongers will now be subject to a steep trade tariff.

It’s estimated that exports are in line to rise by 245% on 1 January 2024 – equating to an extra £50 for every kilogram of cheese. Leading figures in the business told The Guardian that ‘no good has come of Brexit’, leaving many producers staring down the barrel.

Political criticism across the board for lapsed cheese deal

Discussions to extend the EU-era agreement have failed to secure any form of relief on tariffs. The issue is likely to cause major upheaval for cheese exporters – and they aren’t the only industry that struggling with the UK’s post-Brexit reality.

The True and Fair Party, led by Gina Miller, have rallied against the lapsed deal:

“This is more evidence that Brexit is ruining Britain’s exports as Canada rejects an attempt to secure tariff-free exports. The evidence that Brexit is terrible to every aspect of our economy and industries keeps mounting up.” | True And Fair Party

No Brexit benefits, just soaring costs

Labour have branded these developments as unacceptable, and Plaid Cymru’s Parliamentary leader Liz Saville Roberts has also lashed out at the Tories. She recalled Boris Johnson’s laid back attitude towards this exact issue four years ago:

“Back in 2019, the Tories were relaxed that British exporters should face no-deal Brexit tariffs. Four years later, that’s exactly what this government’s failed negotiations have slapped on cheese exports to Canada, with a 245% export WTO tariff.” | Liz Saville Roberts