Foreign Secretary David Cameron has taken his seat in the House of Lords after his official introduction ceremony.

The former prime minister will now be known as Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton, reflecting his long-held ties to the Cotswolds town in his former constituency, Whitney.

It was announced last week that he had been elevated to the Lords as a life peer to allow him to serve in Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet after he resigned as an MP in 2016.

He previously sat in the Commons for 15 years, including five years as leader of the opposition and six years as prime minister.

He was supported by Lord True, the Leader of the House of Lords, and Baroness Williams of Trafford, the chief whip in the Lords.

Each were nominated for their peerages by Lord Cameron himself and Lady Williams had served as a minister in his government.

Lord Cameron, 57, wore the traditional scarlet robes for the short ceremony as he swore the oath of allegiance to the King.

