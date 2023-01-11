Boris Johnson unveiled a portrait of himself at the Carlton Club in central London last night.

The prime minister – who once said he switched from writing to politics because “no one puts up statues to journalists” – attended the glamorous evening in the St James’s club which is widely regarded as the Conservative Party’s spiritual headquarters.

The club has a longstanding tradition of commissioning portraits of former Tory premiers which it then hangs on its walls.

Johnson’s portrait was done by the artist Richard Stone who previously painted Michael Howard – now Lord Howard of Lymphne – who is depicted holding an order paper at the Opposition Despatch Box.

The almost life-sized drawing shows the former PM dressed smartly in a dark blue suit, with his arms crossed.

It has provoked quite the reaction on social media.

Ironically, the portrait of Boris Johnson was unveiled in the Carlton Club's Churchill Room: the room which hosted last year's boozy reception for Conservative Friends of Cyprus, where Chris Pincher got completely whaled, bringing down Johnson's government.



