The Conservative candidate in the London mayor race has been branded “utterly shameless” and “totally vile” for “politicising” the disappearance of Sarah Everard.

Shaun Bailey, who has been no stranger to controversy over the past few months, tweeted a pledge to deliver the “safety of women and girls in London” shortly after the marketing executive vanished while walking home to Brixton.

Shortly before a Met Police officer was announced to have been held in connection with the case, he posted:

“As a father and husband it breaks me to think that my wife and daughter have to live in fear in their own city.

“It doesn’t have to be this way.

A shameful, opportunistic tweet from Shaun Bailey. He should be ashamed of himself.

But it wasn’t long before he attracted widespread condemnation for the tweet.

Liberal Democrat mayoral candidate Luisa Poritt posting: “I find it utterly grotesque that @ShaunBaileyUK is politicising the disappearance of a young woman.

“Her disappearance has nothing to do with his campaign and he should apologise immediately.

“My thoughts are with Sarah Everard and her loved ones today.”

Catherine West, Labour MP for Hornsey and Wood Green, said: “This is really not the time for cheap, political point scoring.

“All our thoughts should be with Sarah, her family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time.”

Matthew Pennycook, Labour MP for Greenwich and Woolwich, said: “The man is utterly shameless.”

Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, Labour MP for Tooting, said: “The Conservative candidate for London Mayor is politicising an active investigation into the disappearance of a young woman.

“Every thought and effort needs to be in finding Sarah and supporting her family at this very difficult time.”

And Charlotte Nichols, Labour MP for Warrington North, said: “I absolutely despise the framing of ‘as a father and a husband’ as though getting married and having children is what it takes for men to consider women and women’s safety as important.

“And to use the Sarah Everard case to make a tweet looking for votes for mayor? Totally vile.”

