London Mayor Sadiq Khan is set to be knighted in the New Year Honours List for his services in political and public service.

Having previously been a Labour MP, Khan became the first Muslim mayor of the capital in 2016 and was elected for a third term this year by a whopping landslide.

He has successfully delivered policies to reduce poverty and pollution in the capital, as well as campaigning for closer links to Europe.

According to the Financial Times, the Mayor is set to be handed the honour alongside a string of other political veterans who are all reported to be given gongs in this year’s list.

Commons foreign affairs committee chair and long-standing Labour MP Emily Thornberry is set to be awarded a damehood, while New Labour-era health secretary Patricia Hewitt is said to be another recipient.

Several Conservative politicians are also in line to be recognised with knighthoods.

Andy Street, the former West Midlands mayor who was defeated in the local elections in May after seven years in office, is set to be a recipient alongside Nick Gibb, an MP for more than a quarter of a century who served as schools minister for a total of a decade.

Ranil Jayawardena and Marcus Jones, two Conservative parliamentarians who lost their seats in the July general election, are also likely to get knighthoods.

Related: Chris Philp issues explanation after sporting a black eye on TV