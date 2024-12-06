Alastair Campbell tore into Nigel Farage on BBC Question Time over Brexit.

Sir Tony Blair’s former director of communications was discussing Keir Starmer’s recent speech where he vowed to relaunch his premiership when he brought up the topic of Brexit.

Alastair Campbell said: “Farage says immigration is the big bursting issue. I was disappointed Keir didn’t mention Brexit because I think Brexit has done so much damage to this country.”

🚨 NEW: Alastair Campbell says Nigel Farage "exploits any problem going" for political gain as he brings up Brexit



Farage: "You are the worst loser in history… get over it, it was 8 years ago"#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/rcDDTDPSAw — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) December 5, 2024

Nigel Farage responded by saying “Oh dear! You are the worst loser in history. It was eight years ago, move on. It’s done. We’re independent, we’re free.”

Mr Campbell told the Reform leader: “You’re the worst winner because you’ve never taken responsibility for what you have won.

“You’re somebody who would exploit any problem going for your own political ends. Brexit was a fundamentally damaging thing to this country. That was your one legacy.

“And you now don’t even want to talk about it because even you know it has damaged our country. It has made us poorer, weaker, and it has hit our standing in the world.”

Despite this, Farage blamed the Tory “mob” for the chaos surrounding Brexit and added, “the war is over”.

Alistar Campbell concluded the feud by telling Nigel Farage: “I think you’ll find, the young people in this country know that you have taken their future away from them and they will get it back.”

Related: Chris Philp issues explanation after sporting a black eye on TV