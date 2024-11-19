Universal free school meals in London have led to a significant boost in the health and wellbeing of families, a new report has found.

Mayor Sadiq Khan unveiled the rollout of free hot dinners for all primary school children in London back in 2023 and has since made the policy permanent.

Since then, 84 per cent of parents have fed back that the policy has helped or significantly improved their household budgets, with those living on low incomes saying the rollout has meant they have less debt.

The independent research from charity Impact on Urban Health adds that one in three also believe their kids are now able to concentrate better in classes.

Welcoming the report, Khan said: “I’m delighted that our funding to provide free school meals for all state primary school children in London is having such a significant positive impact.

“Delivering free school meals has been one of my proudest policies as Mayor, and it is hugely encouraging to hear how it is supporting families struggling with the cost of living, improving the health and wellbeing of children, and positively impacting school communities.

“That’s why I have made the historic decision to make free school meals permanent in London for as long as I am Mayor.”

Nikita Sinclair from Impact on Urban Health said: “The evaluation shows how universal primary free school meals in London are already making a meaningful difference not only to family finances, but to children’s health, wellbeing, and school experiences by providing access to nutritious food.

“It is clear that while these positive outcomes are being felt by all families, those living on low incomes have benefited most.

“However, the findings show that more needs to be done to ensure every child has the opportunity to benefit fully, in particular the most marginalised. We need committed action from government to address existing barriers and ensure school food meets the needs of all children to make free school meals an accessible, consistent part of every child’s school day.”

Related: Daily Mail blasts Gen Z for turning sandwiches ‘woke’