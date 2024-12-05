Matt Lucas has said footballers who are offended by the rainbow armband are “part of the problem” of homophobia in the sport.

This week has marked the Premier League players have been taking part in the league’s LGBTQ+ inclusion initiative, Rainbow Laces, in association with the charity Stonewall.

This has seen club captains wear rainbow armbands and rainbow laces to promote the campaign.

However, there have been several controversial instances this week in relation to the campaign and particularly the rainbow armbands.

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi made headlines after he twice wrote religious messages on the armband for his side’s games against Newcastle and Ipswich.

Meanwhile, Ipswich captain Sam Morsey refused to wear the armband for “religious reasons” whilst Manchester United abandoned plans to wear rainbow jackets before their match with Everton after defender Noussair Mazraoui objected.

The incidents have sparked debate over whether players should wear the armbands regardless of their personal beliefs, with many arguing that by refusing to take part in the campaign the players are proving there is still an issue with inclusivity in football.

This view has now been echoed by comedian Matt Lucas, who is gay himself, who has said players who are ‘offended bywearing a rainbow-coloured armband for a couple of matches’ are “part of the problem.”

In a post on X, Lucas wrote that he had been “verbally abused twice on the way to football matches so far this season.”

He continued: “On both occasions I was minding my own business, head down, walking to the ground. I was called ‘a f***ing queer c**t’ by one man and another told me that ‘our club doesn’t want disgusting gay fans’.

“If you’re a player and that offends you less than wearing a rainbow-coloured armband for a couple of matches, then maybe you’re part of the problem.”

Guehi has since spoken out about his decision to write on the rainbow armband.

In an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, Guehi said the words he wrote on the armband – which read ‘I love Jesus’ and ‘Jesus loves you’ – were messages of “truth and love and inclusivity.”

Meanwhile, Ipswich Town have said they respect Morsy’s decision not to wear the rainbow armband, but added they “proudly support” the Rainbow Laces campaign.

The club said in a statement: “We proudly support the Premier League’s Rainbow Laces campaign and stand with the LGBTQ+ community in promoting equality and acceptance.

“During this year’ campaign, members of the club’s men’s and women’s first-teams visited our Foundation’s weekly LGBTQ+ football session, while the club also made a joint pledge of solidarity and inclusivity alongside Nottingham Forest ahead of Saturday’s game.

“A range of further initiatives are planned around Tuesday’s home game with Crystal Palace, including a takeover of the stadium’s big screen in the moments prior to kick-off.

“At the same time, we respect the decision of our captain Sam Morsy, who has chosen not to wear the rainbow captain’s armband, due to his religious beliefs.”

