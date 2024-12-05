Conservative MP Chris Philp explained how he came to have a black eye as he appeared on Sky News to be interviewed by Kay Burley.

The shadow home secretary was quizzed on how he suffered his injury by presenter Kay Burley, to which he said:

“I was playing football in Croydon and got punched in the face by a member of my own team, but it was an accident

“I was trying to clear a ball from the goal-line and the goalkeeper went for it and his attempt to punch the ball away landed a punch in my eye.”

Watch the clip in full below:

"Punched in the face by a member of my own football team"



Shadow Home Secretary @CPhilpOfficial tells us why he's on TV with a black eye#KayBurley SG pic.twitter.com/AeiYAfqq6N — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) December 5, 2024

