Matt Goodwin was slapped with a brilliant community note after tweeting about his book not being on display in Waterstones.

Earlier this year, the failed Reform by-election candidate brought out a new book called Suicide of a Nation.

Within days of its release, the GB News presenter was accused of using ChatGPT to write the book, which appeared to include fabricated quotes from historical figures.

This hasn’t deterred Goodwin though, who knows all press is good press and has proudly bragged about the book’s performance on Amazon – figures which aren’t quite as impressive as he makes out.

Most recently, MattGPT has turned his attention to book store giant Waterstones though.

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In a post on X, Goodwin asked why his book, which he claimed was the “number one paperback in Britain,” was ‘never on display’ in Waterstones’ stores.

It wasn’t long before a community note appeared under the post though, explaining to Goodwin that there was a very good reason for this, and it was nothing to do with his views or the content of the book.

The note reads: “Waterstones requires self-published books to have a distributor agreement to be stocked; this book does not and is unavailable there.”

Even more embarrassingly for Goodwin, it was also pointed out to him that he was standing in front of a hardback display, not a paperback one.

Hey @Waterstones. Where’s Suicide of a Nation? Weird how the No.1 paperback in Britain never happens to be on display … 🤔 pic.twitter.com/lb4PrKv0CB — Matt Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) April 18, 2026

The farce was summed up best by writer and journalist Laura Elliott, who suggested there was another, much greater problem with Goodwin’s post…