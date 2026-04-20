US President Donald Trump is reported to have been locked out of a high-stakes Situation Room meeting, as senior officials feared his temperament could jeopardise a rescue mission.

According to reports, military advisors barred Trump from the Situation Room during a critical rescue mission of a downed American airman in Iran.

Trump was reportedly shut out of discussions amid concerns about his furious temperament.

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He was denied access to the command center while a dangerous extraction mission was underway to the downed pilot, as per reports.

Allegedly, Trump spent hours yelling at staff in the West Wing after being haunted by memories of the 1979 Iranian hostage crisis.

Top officials in his administration believed his volatility could compromise the operation.

The reported incident took place on April 3, when an F-15 fighter jet was brought down over Iran, triggering the dangerous mission.

The Wall Street Journal reported that after learning that two airmen were unaccounted for, “Trump screamed at aides for hours”.

His top advisors and administration officials, including Vice President JD Vance and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, joined Situation Room briefings over the following 24 hours to monitor developments.

While Trump wasn’t present in the meeting, he received updates “at meaningful moments” via telephone, a senior administration official confirmed.

“Aides kept the president out of the room as they got minute-by-minute updates because they believed his impatience wouldn’t be helpful,” the official told the WSJ.

Trump then received word on the evening of April 4 that after desperate bid to save the second airman, he had been successfully extracted by US forces.