After weeks of speculation, Boris Johnson is reshuffling his Cabinet – with Priti Patel and Dominic Raab among senior ministers at risk of the chop.
“The PM will today conduct a reshuffle to put in place a strong and united team to build back better from the pandemic,” A No 10 source said.
“Yesterday, the PM set out his plan for managing Covid during the autumn and winter. But the Government must also redouble our efforts to deliver on the people’s priorities.
“The PM will be appointing ministers this afternoon with a focus on uniting and levelling up the whole country.”
Follow live as we keep you posted with all the comings and goings.
14.17
Has Buckland been sacked to make way for Dominic Raab? The Lobby’s best and brightest certainly think so.
14.07
Confirmed: Robert Buckland is out as Lord Chancellor. This will surprise some – he has genuinely been viewed as one of the more competent ministers.
As Danny Shaw, former Home Affairs guru at the BBC points out, Buckland “understand the criminal justice and courts landscape”. And his departure means we’re now onto the eight justice secretary in ten years. No wonder the justice system is a mess.
14.00
Who’s next? According to Robert Peston of ITV, Priti Patel is “not looking happy”. But that could be about anything, of course.
13.52
More news… Robert Buckland, the Justice Secretary, is out too.
According to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, Dominic Raab – who remains, for now, the Foreign Secretary – has been tipped for Buckland’s old job at the Ministry of Justice.
13.50
Who will replace Gavin? Jason Groves of the Daily Mail suggests Liz Truss, Oliver Dowden and Kemi Badenoch are all in the mix. But, then again, Truss has been linked with almost every job under the sun in the last few days.
Gary Neville certainly seems pleased to see the back of Williamson.
13.42
CONFIRMED: Gavin Williamson is out as Education Secretary. He tweeted that it had been “a privilege to serve”, and claimed to be “particularly proud of the transformational reforms” he oversaw. Hmmm.
Williamson does not appear to have been offered a new brief. In a follow-up tweet, he said he would “look forward to continuing to support the Prime Minister and the government”… from the backbenches?
More to follow
