After weeks of speculation, Boris Johnson is reshuffling his Cabinet – with Priti Patel and Dominic Raab among senior ministers at risk of the chop.

“The PM will today conduct a reshuffle to put in place a strong and united team to build back better from the pandemic,” A No 10 source said.

“Yesterday, the PM set out his plan for managing Covid during the autumn and winter. But the Government must also redouble our efforts to deliver on the people’s priorities.

“The PM will be appointing ministers this afternoon with a focus on uniting and levelling up the whole country.”

14.17

Has Buckland been sacked to make way for Dominic Raab? The Lobby’s best and brightest certainly think so.

Very difficult to know why Robert Buckland has been sacked – other than to create a job for Dominic Raab. Buckland is widely seen as having been loyal, hardworking and authoritative as Lord Chancellor

14.07

Confirmed: Robert Buckland is out as Lord Chancellor. This will surprise some – he has genuinely been viewed as one of the more competent ministers.

It has been an honour to serve in Government for the last 7 years, and as the Lord Chancellor for the last 2.



It has been an honour to serve in Government for the last 7 years, and as the Lord Chancellor for the last 2. I am deeply proud of everything I have achieved. On to the next adventure

As Danny Shaw, former Home Affairs guru at the BBC points out, Buckland “understand the criminal justice and courts landscape”. And his departure means we’re now onto the eight justice secretary in ten years. No wonder the justice system is a mess.

It means we're about to have the EIGHTH justice secretary in 10 years. Eight in 10 years.

14.00

Who’s next? According to Robert Peston of ITV, Priti Patel is “not looking happy”. But that could be about anything, of course.

Ministerial source: "@pritipatel not looking happy". I simply pass on

13.52

More news… Robert Buckland, the Justice Secretary, is out too.

🚨🚨 | BREAKING: Robert Buckland SACKED



🚨🚨 | BREAKING: Robert Buckland SACKED

According to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, Dominic Raab – who remains, for now, the Foreign Secretary – has been tipped for Buckland’s old job at the Ministry of Justice.

Robert Buckland now in Commons too – suggestion that Raab might go to Ministry of Justice, his current berth …

13.50

Who will replace Gavin? Jason Groves of the Daily Mail suggests Liz Truss, Oliver Dowden and Kemi Badenoch are all in the mix. But, then again, Truss has been linked with almost every job under the sun in the last few days.

Liz Truss, Oliver Dowden and Kemi Badenoch all tipped for possible move to Education

Gary Neville certainly seems pleased to see the back of Williamson.

Here we go, the big cull 😂 https://t.co/iXqeLdMv2u — Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 15, 2021

13.42

CONFIRMED: Gavin Williamson is out as Education Secretary. He tweeted that it had been “a privilege to serve”, and claimed to be “particularly proud of the transformational reforms” he oversaw. Hmmm.

It has been a privilege to serve as Education Secretary since 2019. Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, I'm particularly proud of the transformational reforms I've led in Post 16 education: in further education colleges, our Skills agenda, apprenticeships and more.

Williamson does not appear to have been offered a new brief. In a follow-up tweet, he said he would “look forward to continuing to support the Prime Minister and the government”… from the backbenches?

