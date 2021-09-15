After weeks of speculation, Boris Johnson is reshuffling his Cabinet. Follow live as we keep you posted with all the comings and goings.

16.15

Michael Gove is the new Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary, with an extra responsibility for the Union. Expect more late-night jaunts to Aberdeen.

Gove confirmed to Communities and Housing, but takes on reponsiblity for the Union as well — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) September 15, 2021

Gove will also be put in charge of ‘levelling up’. He’ll be a busy man.

Confirmed: Michael Gove is heading to @mhclg. He will be in charge of the levelling up agenda but remain in charge the Union brief. #reshuffle — Sebastian Payne (@SebastianEPayne) September 15, 2021

15.54

Liz Truss is the new Foreign Secretary.

Remember: Truss is quite comfortably the most popular Cabinet minister among Tory members. The move to Foreign Secretary will burnish her leadership credentials still further.

15.48

So where are we? Liz Truss is still in Downing Street. She’s expected to replace Raab as Foreign Secretary.

Michael Gove is there too; he’s expected to take over as Housing Secretary.

And Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary, has just arrived too. He’s tipped to take over from Gavin Williamson at Education.

Got it? Good.

15.41

BREAKING: Priti Patel is going nowhere. She stays as Home Secretary.

Now confirmed by Downing Street.

15.35

And another: Amanda Milling is out as Conservative Party chair.

15.34

In the least surprising news of the day, Rishi Sunak remains Chancellor of the Exchequer.

15.32

…and now Liz Truss is in Downing Street. Are we about to have a new Foreign Secretary?

15.23

It’s all kicking off now. Priti Patel has just entered Downing Street.

15.19

White smoke! Dominic Raab has a new job. He has been confirmed as Justice Secretary, Lord Chancellor and Deputy Prime Minister.

15.15

Dominic Raab, with a face like thunder, has just walked into Downing Street.

15.04

Johnson has left Parliament and is on his way back to Downing Street, Guido reports. Does that mean the sackings are over?

14.46

Latest from the rumour-mill: Priti Patel may well be safe. Gove could be off to MHCLG. Steve Barclay, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, could become Minister for the Cabinet Office – which, as it stands, is Gove’s job.

14.39

All of a sudden there are lots of departments without ministers. Who will fill the gaps? Harry Cole of The Sun reports that Michael Gove may well be on his way to MHCLG as Jenrick’s replacement – possibly with a ‘Save The Union’ brief appended to it.

14.30

Robert Jenrick has been sacked. A long-time Johnson loyalist, he said he was “deeply proud” of “all we achieved” at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

14.22

What is Labour saying about today’s reshuffle? Well, the party has accused Boris Johnson of “warped priorities” by embarking on a reshuffle just as MPs prepare to slash Universal Credit.

A spokesperson for the Labour Party told LabourList: “They have a chance to cancel the cut to Universal Credit that will affect millions of families across the country. Instead, once again, they are more concerned about jobs for their mates.”

14.17

Has Buckland been sacked to make way for Dominic Raab? The Lobby’s best and brightest certainly think so.

Very difficult to know why Robert Buckland has been sacked – other than to create a job for @DominicRaab. Buckland is widely seen as having been loyal, hardworking and authoritative as Lord Chancellor — Robert Peston (@Peston) September 15, 2021

14.07

Confirmed: Robert Buckland is out as Lord Chancellor. This will surprise some – he has genuinely been viewed as one of the more competent ministers.

As Danny Shaw, former Home Affairs guru at the BBC points out, Buckland “understand the criminal justice and courts landscape”. And his departure means we’re now onto the eight justice secretary in ten years. No wonder the justice system is a mess.

14.00

13.52

More news… Robert Buckland, the Justice Secretary, is out too.

13.50

Who will replace Gavin? Jason Groves of the Daily Mail suggests Liz Truss, Oliver Dowden and Kemi Badenoch are all in the mix. But, then again, Truss has been linked with almost every job under the sun in the last few days.

Liz Truss, Oliver Dowden and Kemi Badenoch all tipped for possible move to Education — Jason Groves (@JasonGroves1) September 15, 2021

Gary Neville certainly seems pleased to see the back of Williamson.

13.42

CONFIRMED: Gavin Williamson is out as Education Secretary. He tweeted that it had been “a privilege to serve”, and claimed to be “particularly proud of the transformational reforms” he oversaw. Hmmm.

