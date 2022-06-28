The Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion that have been in place for nearly 50 years on Friday in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v Wade.

The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half of US states.

The decision was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court that has been fortified by three appointees of former president Donald Trump.

Speaking shortly after the ruling, US representative Mary Miller of Illinois hailed the decision as a “victory for white life”, echoing previous comments in which she quoted Adolf Hitler.

Closer to home, the MP for Blackpool South, Scott Benton, tweeted his support for the decision before quickly deleting the post from his account.

Lord Daniel Moylam labelled the controversial verdict as “a great victory for US democracy”, and former Conservative Party Councillor, Andrew Lilico said the “reversal of Roe vs Wade will save hundred of thousands of innocent lives in the US every year”.

People on social media have also posted reminders of a landmark vote in 2019 that saw same-sex marriage and access to abortion in Northern Ireland brought in line with the rest of the UK.

The two votes were greeted ecstatically by equalities campaigners, but not everyone backed the move.

Here’s the full list of MPs who voted to keep abortion illegal in Northern Ireland:

David Amess (Conservative – Southend West)

Steve Baker (Conservative – Wycombe)

Henry Bellingham (Conservative – North West Norfolk)

Paul Beresford (Conservative – Mole Valley)

Bob Blackman (Conservative – Harrow East)

Peter Bone (Conservative – Wellingborough)

Suella Braverman (Conservative – Fareham) (Proxy vote cast by Steve Baker)

Andrew Bridgen (Conservative – North West Leicestershire)

James Brokenshire (Conservative – Old Bexley and Sidcup)

Fiona Bruce (Conservative – Congleton)

Lisa Cameron (Scottish National Party – East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow)

Gregory Campbell (Democratic Unionist Party – East Londonderry)

James Cartlidge (Conservative – South Suffolk)

William Cash (Conservative – Stone)

Maria Caulfield (Conservative – Lewes)

Rehman Chishti (Conservative – Gillingham and Rainham)

Christopher Chope (Conservative – Christchurch)

Simon Clarke (Conservative – Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland)

Thérèse Coffey (Conservative – Suffolk Coastal)

Rosie Cooper (Labour – West Lancashire)

Robert Courts (Conservative – Witney)

Philip Davies (Conservative – Shipley)

David Davis (Conservative – Haltemprice and Howden)

Nigel Dodds (Democratic Unionist Party – Belfast North)

Michelle Donelan (Conservative – Chippenham)

Steve Double (Conservative – St Austell and Newquay)

Richard Drax (Conservative – South Dorset)

David Duguid (Conservative – Banff and Buchan)

Charlie Elphicke (Conservative – Dover)

George Eustice (Conservative – Camborne and Redruth)

Michael Fallon (Conservative – Sevenoaks)

Kevin Foster (Conservative – Torbay)

Mark Francois (Conservative – Rayleigh and Wickford)

Roger Gale (Conservative – North Thanet)

Paul Girvan (Democratic Unionist Party – South Antrim)

Robert Goodwill (Conservative – Scarborough and Whitby)

Peter Grant (Scottish National Party – Glenrothes)

James Gray (Conservative – North Wiltshire)

Chris Grayling (Conservative – Epsom and Ewell)

Chris Green (Conservative – Bolton West)

Damian Green (Conservative – Ashford)

Kirstene Hair (Conservative – Angus)

Mark Harper (Conservative – Forest of Dean)

John Hayes (Conservative – South Holland and The Deepings)

Lady Hermon (Independent – North Down)

Philip Hollobone (Conservative – Kettering)

Adam Holloway (Conservative – Gravesham)

Eddie Hughes (Conservative – Walsall North)

Ranil Jayawardena (Conservative – North East Hampshire)

Andrea Jenkyns (Conservative – Morley and Outwood)

Caroline Johnson (Conservative – Sleaford and North Hykeham)

Helen Jones (Labour – Warrington North)

David Jones (Conservative – Clwyd West)

Marcus Jones (Conservative – Nuneaton)

Mike Kane (Labour – Wythenshawe and Sale East)

Daniel Kawczynski (Conservative – Shrewsbury and Atcham)

Stephen Kerr (Conservative – Stirling)

Greg Knight (Conservative – East Yorkshire)

John Lamont (Conservative – Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk)

Pauline Latham (Conservative – Mid Derbyshire)

Jeremy Lefroy (Conservative – Stafford)

Edward Leigh (Conservative – Gainsborough)

Andrew Lewer (Conservative – Northampton South)

Ian Liddell-Grainger (Conservative – Bridgwater and West Somerset)

David Lidington (Conservative – Aylesbury)

Emma Little Pengelly (Democratic Unionist Party – Belfast South)

Jonathan Lord (Conservative – Woking)

Anne Main (Conservative – St Albans)

Rachael Maskell (Labour – York Central)

Paul Maynard (Conservative – Blackpool North and Cleveleys)

Nigel Mills (Conservative – Amber Valley)

Matthew Offord (Conservative – Hendon)

Ian Paisley (Democratic Unionist Party – North Antrim)

Owen Paterson (Conservative – North Shropshire)

Mike Penning (Conservative – Hemel Hempstead)

Stephen Pound (Labour – Ealing North)

Victoria Prentis (Conservative – Banbury)

Mark Prisk (Conservative – Hertford and Stortford)

Mark Pritchard (Conservative – The Wrekin)

Tom Pursglove (Conservative – Corby)

Dominic Raab (Conservative – Esher and Walton)

Jacob Rees-Mogg (Conservative – North East Somerset)

Laurence Robertson (Conservative – Tewkesbury)

Mary Robinson (Conservative – Cheadle)

Andrew Rosindell (Conservative – Romford)

Douglas Ross (Conservative – Moray)

Jim Shannon (Democratic Unionist Party – Strangford)

David Simpson (Democratic Unionist Party – Upper Bann)

John Stevenson (Conservative – Carlisle)

Gary Streeter (Conservative – South West Devon)

Desmond Swayne (Conservative – New Forest West)

Robert Syms (Conservative – Poole)

Derek Thomas (Conservative – St Ives)

Ross Thomson (Conservative – Aberdeen South)

Michael Tomlinson (Conservative – Mid Dorset and North Poole)

Martin Vickers (Conservative – Cleethorpes)

Heather Wheeler (Conservative – South Derbyshire)

John Whittingdale (Conservative – Maldon)

Bill Wiggin (Conservative – North Herefordshire)

Sammy Wilson (Democratic Unionist Party – East Antrim)

Related: ‘Hot to the touch’: Tragedy as the bodies of 46 migrants found in lorry trailer in southern Texas