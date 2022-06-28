IKathy Burke has outdone herself again. This time she was reacting to Laurence Fox up to his usual antics.

Before we go on, it is always worth revisiting her comment to Helena Bonham Carter moaning about being posh and good-looking.

Away from posh struggling actors, oh no wait a minute. Staying with posh and struggling actors, Burke turned her cannon towards Laurence Fox.

He managed to get himself suspended from Twitter yesterday after posting a pride image which he managed to alter into a nazi symbol, what a guy…

Darren Grimes appeared to like it if you see his laughing emoji in the comments.

Hi @GBNEWS . Do you think it’s acceptable one of your employees is laughing at a Swastika made from the pride flag just a couple of days after 2 people were killed in Oslo in a gun attack on a Gay Bar? pic.twitter.com/XTNKtWb4eU — ChrisVelvick WW11 Veteran 🔶🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@VelvickChris) June 26, 2022

One group that definitely didn’t see how this could be funny was the Holocasut Memorial Day Trust. They tweeted: “We are appalled to see Laurence Fox’s vile tweet this morning with abhorrent use of the swastika. Gay men experienced untold suffering under the Nazis, including murder, castration and medical experimentation.”

We are appalled to see Laurence Fox's vile tweet this morning with abhorrent use of the swastika.



Gay men experienced untold suffering under the Nazis, including murder, castration and medical experimentation. — Holocaust Memorial Day Trust (@HMD_UK) June 27, 2022

So in steps Kathy Burke, who didn’t show the restraint that the Trust above did.

She tweeted: “The existence of Lawrence Fox is another reason to be pro abortion.”

The existence of Lawrence Fox is another reason to be pro abortion. — Kath 🇺🇦💙🙀❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) June 27, 2022

He wasn’t happy about it and went on a rant about Burke later on.

A lot of people were talking about this spat on social media:

Laurence Fox is trying to take on Kathy Burke? Fuck me, I knew he was stupid but that’s just taking the biscuit. I know who my money is on. pic.twitter.com/MXhlpUiK7f — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) June 27, 2022

Kathy Burke is national treasure. Laurence Fox is national trash. — Charlie (@Enigmaa81) June 27, 2022

Just Laurence Fox weaponising the death of his mother as a way of getting back at @KathyBurke.



This kind of emotional manipulation from Laurence is utterly predictable for a narcissist, & we shouldn’t allow ourselves to be kidded into pitying him – which is what he wants. pic.twitter.com/5d2SeS41KT — Miffy 🏳️‍🌈 (@miffythegamer) June 27, 2022

