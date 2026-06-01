A Reform-led council has decided to slash school uniform support for thousands of local children after just three weeks in power.

Wakefield council has taken the decision to cut its school uniform fund by £1.3m.

When the council was controlled by Labour, a £2m scheme was in place which provided free uniform vouchers to all school children, regardless of household income.

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However, Reform have decided to replace this with a targeted programme which will limit school uniform support to children eligible for free school meals and families experiencing financial hardship.

Eligible households will receive £30 per child, and cost an estimated £700,000.

Hope Makerfield are watching – this is the reality of Reform pic.twitter.com/ppeNIyb6g0 — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) May 30, 2026

Cabinet member for children and young people, Matthew Caton, said the move was “common sense and what any responsible Council should be doing.”

He continued: “The universal giveaway we inherited from the previous administration was never the best use of public money. It meant residents without school age children, who might also be struggling, could be subsidising better off parents.

“We are going to focus support on those who need it most. Including children who are eligible for free school meals and families experiencing financial hardship.”

Caton added that the £1.3m saved will be invested in “other essential local services to improve the lives of our residents.”

But the move has been criticised by Labour, with Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper saying working families will “lose out” in Wakefield.

She wrote in a post on social media: “After only three weeks in power, Wakefield’s new Reform led Council is cutting Labour’s local school uniform vouchers – cancelling them for more than 30,000 children across the district.

“The Council was helping all families with the cost of living – but now, thanks to Reform, thousands of working families will lose out. Wakefield Reform should think again before local families pay the price.”