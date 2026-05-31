Nigel Farage and scrutiny. It’s not exactly a match made in heaven. By his own standards, the Reform leader has gone to ground since news of an undeclared £5 million donation received from a crypto billionaire went public – and his recent voting record has also started to raise concerns.

ALSO READ: ‘Keep your crypto millions for something else!’ – Burnham rips Farage for attacking him with ‘AI slop’

Where is Nigel Farage?

As of the current date of reporting, it has been almost 11 weeks since Nigel Farage last turned up to the House of Commons to register a vote. Rather characteristically, he last voted against draft regulations for the Employment Rights Act 2025 – that was on Wednesday 18 March.

Since then, he has been missing in action. Information uploaded TheyWorkForYou, which tracks all votes registered by MPs and legislation they are eligible to cast a ballot for, shows that Nigel Farage has now been absent for 77 Parliament votes in a row.

Motions concerning crime, children’s wellbeing, pensions, Northern Ireland, the King’s Speech, and even immigration have all been skipped by the 61-year-old. Doubts have also been raised about his presence in Clacton, where he has allegedly failed to hold any in-person surgeries since July 2024.

Reform leader goes 11 weeks without voting in Parliament

Questions are being raised about Mr. Farage – who ended the month of May outside of the media glare he so often seeks. Though he has visited Parliament within the last couple of months, he has been a voting no-show over the last 74 days.

It’s now been almost two & a half months since Nigel Farage last turned up to vote in the House of Commons — David (@Zero_4) May 29, 2026

Nigel Farage voting record ‘among the lowest of all MPs’

A further dive into the numbers from mpdata, which tracks the activity of all elected MPs using the UK Parliament’s official figures, confirms Nigel’s slack attendance record. He is ranked in the bottom 8% of MPs for voting participation, and in the bottom 16% for debate contributions.

It’s also worth noting his voting participate rate of 32.44% is the LOWEST of all Reform MPs. For someone so ubiquitous across the British political landscape, Nigel’s contributions to the procedural side of things – ie, the work he receives almost £100,000 annually for – is noticeably lacking.

Source: mpdata.uk