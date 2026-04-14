There’s been yet more positive results for the Green Party after they overtook Labour in YouGov’s latest polling data.

If it feels like you’ve heard us talk about the Greens’ polling almost every week, well, it’s because they keep performing outstandingly in them.

There was the Zack Polanski bounce in the weeks after he became leader, and that never faded away. Then, there was a surge in the wake of the Gorton & Denton by-election as people realised the Greens could genuinely win seats against Reform and the traditional two big parties.

And if you thought that polling boost was going to dissipate, you’d be wrong.

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The latest YouGov polling, carried out for Sky News and the Times, has the Greens up two points on last week, moving them ahead of Labour into third.

With no change in support for Reform, who top the poll on 24%, or the Tories, in second on 19%, the Greens have closed in on the top two once more.

YouGov / Sky / Times voting intention



Greens overtake Labour



RefUK 24% (nc),

CON 19% (nc),

GRN 18% (+2).

LAB 17% (+1),

LDEM 13% (nc), — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) April 14, 2026

This positive result comes after a separate poll from Lord Ashcroft Polling earlier this month put the Greens joint top.

It also comes just days after the Greens pulled off an impressive by-election victory in Kent, as they gained a council seat off Reform.

It all points towards the party building momentum ahead of next month’s local elections in England, including all of London, and crucial elections for the Scottish and Welsh parliaments.

Polanski has already framed these as a “straight-up battle” between Reform and the Greens, which he said was a choice between “hope and hate.”