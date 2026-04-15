Lee Anderson had a bad day during the latest Reform publicity stunt as he was confronted by an angry member of the public.

The Reform MP made an appearance alongside Robert Jenrick at a petrol station in Nottinghamshire on Tuesday morning as part of his party’s latest fuel price gimmick.

But as he spoke to people, he was confronted by a woman who labelled him a “scumbag” and told him to “stick your silly racist flags where the sun doesn’t shine,” Nottinghamshire Live reports.

She confronted Anderson, who is MP for the Nottinghamshire constituency of Ashfield, about the state of the roads in the area, and referenced the St George’s flags that were put up across the country last summer.

“The flags went up before the potholes were sorted,” she told him. “You could not tell the truth if your life depended on it.”

READ NEXT: Keir Starmer tears Kemi Badenoch apart on clean energy

The woman continued: “So get your silly little racist flags and stick them where the sun doesn’t shine. You’re pathetic.”

As she walked away, Anderson claimed the potholes had been fixed in the area, telling her: “Come to Ashfield, you can see the potholes been mended.”

The driver hit back: “I used to teach in Ashfield actually and it’s appalling.”

Reform are having a bad. A lady confronted Lee Anderson



"The flags went up before the potholes were sorted. You could not tell the truth if your life depended on it. So get your silly little racist flags & stick them where the sun doesn't shine. It's pathetic. You're pathetic." pic.twitter.com/XSVJ0kGND8 — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) April 14, 2026

Footage of the heated exchange was widely shared on social media, including by Anderson himself.

In a post on X, he hit out at teachers, writing: “Our teaching profession…. Not all of them but far too many.”

Our teaching profession….



Not all of them but far too many. https://t.co/QTgzu3EMOu — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) April 14, 2026

The incident comes after multiple instances of Reform leader Nigel Farage being heckled on the local election campaign trail.

It seems that wherever Reform go, there a plenty of people who want to let them know just how much they don’t like them.