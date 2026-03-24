Reform’s polling slump shows little sign of reversing, as the party’s support fell once more in the latest YouGov polling.

According to the pollster – which Nigel Farage has decided to start a feud with – Reform’s support dropped by two points compared to the week before.

At the same time, Labour saw their support jump by two points, putting them just four points behind Reform.

After rising to second last week, the Greens have dropped back down to third, with YouGov noting this is “presumably as the publicity impact of Denton & Gorton gradually recedes.”

READ NEXT: ‘Fascist freakshow!’ – Nigel Farage heckled during visit to Suffolk

Meanwhile, there was no change for either the Conservatives or the Lib Dems.

Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention, 22-23 March 2026



Reform UK: 23% (-2 from 15-16 Mar)

Labour: 19% (+2)

Greens: 18% (-1)

Conservatives: 17% (=)

Lib Dems: 14% (=) pic.twitter.com/JclCmF88XF — YouGov (@YouGov) March 24, 2026

For Reform, the trend is clear. After months at the top of pretty much every poll, their once-commanding lead has vanished in recent weeks.

Whether this is because of an ever-growing list of controversies, increased levels of scrutiny, their Trump-fawning or a the emergence of Restore Britain is difficult to tell at this stage. It may likely be a combination of all of these factors.

At the same time, Keir Starmer has done himself no harm with his handling of the war in Iran, and his steadfast refusal for the UK to get dragged into the conflict.