easyJet and easyJet holidays have teamed up with Geordie institution Greggs to take sausage rolls to the air as they launch a new base at Newcastle – with new routes to Reus, Rhodes and Rome among those on offer.

Cabin crew were spotted touring the city serving up a taste of their new destinations at some of North East’s most famous landmarks including the Tyne Bridge, St James’ Park and the Angel of the North.

‘Destination dips’ including Affogato for Italy, tarte Latin for France and kebab for Turkey were among the limited-edition sauces being handed out by staff members in Newcastle city centre, with free sausage rolls onboard all easyJet flights departing the airport for one day only.

The airline is now offering 86 flights per week to 22 leisure destinations across Europe and North Africa – an 85 per cent increase vs. last summer, including new routes taking off from today to Antalya, Corfu, Dalaman, Enfidha, Faro, Lisbon, Malta, Nice, Prague, Reus, Rhodes, Rome, Sharm-El-Sheikh, and Tenerife.

Newcastle is easyJet’s 11th UK base opening, following the launch of London Southend Airport last year and Birmingham in 2024, as the airline continues its trajectory of UK regional growth and offering more direct connectivity and choice for customers in the UK.

The new base provides over 800,000 seats for holidays customers to choose from when planning their getaway for this summer, with packages including flights and hotel, as well as 23kg luggage and transfers on beach breaks.

Garry Wilson, easyJet holidays CEO said: “We’re thrilled to be launching a new base in Newcastle, driven by the strong demand for our flights and package holidays in the region. This is a major milestone for us, so partnering with Greggs, a true Geordie icon and one of the city’s most famous exports, felt like the perfect way to celebrate our arrival.

“Offering sausage rolls onboard and out in the streets is our way of thanking the North East as we continue to make travel from their local airport easy and affordable.”

Hannah Squirrell, Customer Director at Greggs, said: “As a business born and bred in the North East, we’re excited to be partnering with easyJet to mark the launch of their new base in Newcastle. This is a fantastic opportunity for the local community, and we can’t think of a better way to celebrate than with a Sausage Roll!”