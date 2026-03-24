Nigel Farage was forced to cut short a walkabout in Suffolk after he was met with heckles from protestors.

On Monday, the Reform UK leader visited the town of Felixstowe ahead of an event to launch his party’s local elections campaign.

As part of the launch, Farage had planned to walk to the seafront.

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However, things didn’t go to plan when he encountered a group of protestors holding anti-Reform banners and chanting at Farage.

Footage shared online shows one protestor shout: “Roll up for the fascist freakshow! Roll up for the house of smoke and mirrors! Roll up for the two-faced man!”

The protest forced Farage planned walk to be cancelled.

Later in the day, Farage spoke to a crowd of 900 at Trinity Park near Ipswich.