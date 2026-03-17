Newly unearthed clips have shown Nigel Farage sold videos on Cameo in which he appeared to say extremist slogans.

An investigation from the Guardian found videos in which the Reform UK leader endorsed a neo-Nazi event, repeated extremist slogans and supported a man convicted over his involvement in a far-right riot.

In another video, he makes misogynistic remarks about US Democratic politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

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The paid-for messages were all made for users on the personalised video platform Cameo, which Farage has made thousands of pounds from over recent years.

According to the Guardian, the Clacton MP charged £155 for one video he made in 2025 for a man he was told had received a 16-month sentence for his involvement in a far-right riot. Farage told him to “keep acting in the right way”.

NEW: Nigel Farage has sold videos in which he endorsed a neo-Nazi event, repeated extremist slogans and supported a man convicted over his involvement in a far-right riot – Henry Dyer & Michael Goodier report https://t.co/txqwE5CJSG — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) March 17, 2026

In another video, Farage promoted an event by a Canadian neo-Nazi group, which he called the “best thing that ever happened.”

He received £141 for the message, which was then used by the group in propaganda alongside fascist salutes and antisemitic imagery, the Guardian reports.

The publication has shared a compilation of some of the disturbing messages, which also features an ‘outtake’ in which Farage responds angrily to an interruption.

🚨 WATCH: The Guardian has published a Nigel Farage Cameo compilation featuring him using "extremist slogans" pic.twitter.com/pdWwk5ahVW — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) March 17, 2026

A spokesperson for Farage said: “Farage has recorded many thousands of videos for genuine supporters to celebrate weddings, congratulate friends or send novelty messages. At that scale, the occasional mistake can occur.”

They added that Farage’s Cameo videos “should not be treated as political statements or campaign activity.”

Reacting to the story on social media, the Labour press office said the videos were proof that Farage “will say anything to line his own pockets.”

“He’s not serious and simply not fit to be Prime Minister,” they added.

It’s official: Nigel Farage will say anything to line his own pockets.



He's not serious and simply not fit to be Prime Minister. https://t.co/HKa5Wxn9Pg pic.twitter.com/iCdxA5LeGn — Labour Press (@labourpress) March 17, 2026

Farage filmed as many as 2,000 videos on Cameo last year, and in October alone he made nearly £9,000 for eight hours’ work on the platform.

As of December 2025, he had made more than £140,000 from the app since his election as an MP in 2024.

As recently as January he was involved in controversy over a video on the platform in which he appeared to pay tribute to murdered convicted paedophile Ian Watkins.