There has been praise for Keir Starmer and his handling of developments in Iran following Donald Trump’s latest press conference on the war.

Ever since the US and Israel launched their military offensive on Iran, there has been pressure on all sides towards Keir Starmer and his handling of the conflict.

On the right, the Tories and Reform have criticised the Prime Minister for not backing the US enough in their campaign, whilst Donald Trump himself has aimed jibes at Starmer.

READ NEXT: Reform UK flip-flop on Iran as party start to follow the crowd

Meanwhile, the left have criticised the government for allowing American forces to use UK military bases.

But polling shows the British public largely support Sir Keir’s course of action – and with every passing day he appears to be more and more vindicated in his actions.

On Monday evening, Trump said he thinks the war is “very complete, pretty much” and that the US is “very far ahead of schedule.”

However, in the very same press conference, he said the US “haven’t won enough,” once again supporting the idea that this was a conflict the US bulldozed into with no clear plan or objective.

This was perhaps best highlighted when Trump suggested to reporters that the US had launched the offensive because he believed Iran was “going to attack us.”

Journalist and News Agents podcast host Lewis Goodall said that Trump’s press conference proved he has “no real idea” what he’s trying to achieve in Iran.

He wrote: “With every passing day, the decision of Starmer and his cabinet a) not to join the Iranian war b) to delay access to bases looks wiser and wiser.

“Trump’s press conference last night shows he has no real idea what the objectives are and its duration is arbitrary. And if it does endure the economic consequences may prove ruinous, something he would have had to own if he had backed the effort.”

With every passing day, the decision of Starmer and his cabinet a) not to join the Iranian war b) to delay access to bases looks wiser and wiser. Trump’s press conference last night shows he has no real idea what the objectives are and its duration is arbitrary. And if it does… https://t.co/wcGWJCS92Q — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) March 10, 2026

Others said Starmer was being “increasingly vindicated” by distancing the UK from the US and Israeli military offensives in Iran.

Starmer distancing UK from US-Israel Iranian offensive increasingly vindicated. Badenoch will rue her terrible mis-reading of geopolitical realities. Farage trots along, however wild the stakes, even though Trump can't be bothered even to spend the time of day with him any more. — Professor Christopher Painter (@PrfChrisPainter) March 10, 2026

Totally. Blair & Badenoch said run in. Then we all heard Trump and Hegseth explain their “plans”. Watched boats sink away from war zones. Americans die. 160 little girls die and 86 year old tyrant get replaced by his at least as bad son. Before Trump switched all the war aims. https://t.co/OfNi6Ax0uf — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) March 10, 2026