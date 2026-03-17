The Green Party have moved into a clear second ahead of the Conservatives, according to the latest polling from YouGov.

The data, taken over 15-16 March, has the Greens on 19%, which is no change to their results the week earlier from YouGov.

However, a two-point drop in support for the Tories, perhaps influenced by Kemi Badenoch’s U-turn on the war in Iran, means the Greens are on their own in second.

There was no change in support for Labour, whilst Reform saw ther support jump by two points to 25%, keeping them in first.

READ NEXT: 2026 Local Elections: Green Party projected to win most seats in London

Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention (15-16 March 2026)



Reform UK: 25% (+2 from 9-10 Mar)

Greens: 19% (=)

Conservatives: 17% (-2)

Labour: 17% (=)

Lib Dems: 14% (=)



Our methodology is unchanged pic.twitter.com/y8UUeN6ioh — YouGov (@YouGov) March 17, 2026

The polling is the first to be released by YouGov since they came under scrutiny from Reform over their methodology.

Last week, after Reform saw their support drop according to YouGov’s data, party leader Nigel Farage took aim at the pollster.

He claimed the pollster – widely considered to be one of the most accurate pollsters in the UK – were “using bizarre adjustments to suppress the true figures.”

YouGov refuted the claims and dismissed reports over the weekend from the Times that they were changing their methodology in the wake of Farage’s comments.

A headline in this morning’s Times is inaccurate and they have issued this correction: “YouGov is not making changes to its methodology or to any previously published results. We are happy to make this clear.”



YouGov is not changing our methodology or results, which accurately… — YouGov (@YouGov) March 16, 2026

Instead, the pollster has agreed to publish an extra question in their voting intention tables.

This was explained in a post on X by Head of Elections and Political and Social Data, Patrick English.

He wrote: “We at @YouGov have not changed *any* methods in response to Farage or Reform. What we have agreed to do moving forward is publish an extra question in all our VI tables.

“And we *never* made/make ‘tactical voting adjustments’ to our headline VI.

“That extra question is just another way of asking headline vote intention, without the constituency prompt We have *always* asked it in our VI surveys, and we sometimes do publish it.

“We’ll just do that all the time moving forward, purely to help comparisons with other pollsters.”

Of course, Farage is still not happy, and continues to crow about YouGov.

Maybe instead of focusing attention on a pollster, Reform should be looking over their shoulder at Zack Polanski‘s Greens…