It may be Easter Sunday, but that doesn’t mean we are short of any right-wing rumblings this weekend. Reform leader Richard Tice has tangled with Tory Deputy Chair Jonathan Gullis, issuing him with a salacious ultimatum.

Richard Tice threatens to share ‘personal details’ about Jonathan Gullis

Tice took to Twitter earlier this morning to share a ‘special message’ with Gullis. He claims to have ’embarrassing personal information’ on his political foe, directing the MP to ‘pipe down’ and stop attacking him and his party.

“With a special Easter message to Tory MP and Deputy Chairman Jonathan Gullis: Given the multiple bits of embarrassing personal information we have on you, I suggest you pipe down on your attacks against me.” | Richard Tice

Gullis is yet to respond to this extraordinary statement, as the war of words between the Tories and Reform deepens. Last month, Lee Anderson – the previous Deputy Chair of the Tories – defected to the political upstarts. The bad blood continues to flow.

Reform and Tories continue to sling mud at each other

Earlier this week, Mr. Gullis wrote in the Daily Express, imploring voters to avoid ‘being seduced’ by Reform and their promises. He claims that a vote for the party is essentially a vote to ‘hand Labour control’ – something which has rattled Richard Tice.

“Voting for Reform will let Starmer trash all the good work so far. Ironically, Reform’s candidate in my own area was a Labour Council Candidate in 2019 under Corbyn. They will hand the keys to Downing Street to Sir Keir and his North London cronies.”

“Consumer confidence is up while taxes are getting lower all the time. All because of the tough decisions made by Rishi Sunak. But Reform could jeopardise that. If people are seduced, they will let Labour in through the back door.” | Jonathan Gullis