News that Jonathan Gullis has been named as the new deputy chair of the Conservative Party was met with a chorus of bemused reactions on social media.

The MP for Stoke North, who has an unmistakable likeness with former Tory MP Lee Anderson, said he was “ready to take the fight” to Labour after he took up the position.

Anderson was forced to quit as deputy chairman after he backed amendments seeking to toughen up the Rwanda Bill.

He later defected to the Reform Party to become their only MP in the House of Commons.

Other moves in the mini-reshuffle triggered by the resignations of Robert Halfon and James Heappey include Nus Ghani becoming minister for Europe at the Foreign Office and Alan Mak becoming a junior minister jointly in the Department for Business and Trade and the Cabinet Office.

But it was the Gullis appointment that got most people talking on social media.

Here’s a pick of the reaction:

WON'T SOMEONE THINK OF THE SATIRISTS https://t.co/62zTZESCyu — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) March 26, 2024

"does a chair man have to bring his own chair?" https://t.co/mB4KetQv0n pic.twitter.com/4269ymomtb — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) March 26, 2024

"Now make Jonathan Gullis Deputy Chairman of the Tory Party!" pic.twitter.com/fuzz8VTg7g — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) March 26, 2024

That sound you can hear? The bottom of the barrel being scraped as Jonathan Gillis is made deputy chair of Tory party. Soon anyone will get a turn — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) March 26, 2024