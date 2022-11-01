Former health secretary Matt Hancock has been stripped of the Tory whip after signing up to join I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Hancock was a surprise extra name added to the list of contenders and allies said he would use his appearance to promote his work on dyslexia.

But Chief Whip Simon Hart said the situation was so serious he should have the right to sit as a Conservative suspended.

“Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect,” Hart said.

In Hancock’s constituency, Andy Drummond, deputy chairman (political) of West Suffolk Conservative Association, said: “I’m looking forward to him eating a kangaroo’s penis. Quote me. You can quote me that.”

The West Suffolk MP was forced to quit as health secretary in June 2021 after breaking coronavirus lockdown rules by conducting an affair in his ministerial office with aide Gina Coladangelo.

Hancock was among supporters of Rishi Sunak who welcomed the new leader to Conservative headquarters last week but was overlooked for a ministerial job under the new Prime Minister.

He had also reportedly been considering a run to be chair of the Treasury Select Committee, but pulled out of the race on Monday.

Reactions to the news have been quick to pour in.

Here’s a pick of what people had to say:

Once again perplexed by the rules of British politics, that dictate Matt Hancock loses the Tory whip for going on I'm a Celeb, but not for overseeing tens of thousands of needless deaths during the pandemic — Sam Bright (@WritesBright) November 1, 2022

Of course perfectly understandable that @MattHancock loses the whip for deciding to become a national joke by going on I’m a celeb. But what about Johnson and his never-ending holidays? Added to which both should be charged over Covid misconduct in public office anyway!! — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) November 1, 2022

This will be controversial inside the Commons and out. The House is in recess for some of the I’m a Celebrity fortnight but not all. During that time Mr Hancock’s constituents will not have representation in Parliament, instead he’ll be in Australia. https://t.co/E5l8zWKt1Z — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) November 1, 2022

If Matt Hancock would rather go on I'm A Celebrity than serve his constituents while being paid lots of money to be an MP, he should face an immediate by-election. Against me. RT if you agree. — Count Binface (@CountBinface) November 1, 2022

In a just world, Matt Hancock would face severe political consequences for discharging elderly patients into care homes at the start of the pandemic without tests, allowing it to lethally run rampant in the care sector, not for eating kangaroo dick in Australia — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) November 1, 2022

Hancock: I'll take a promotion.

Sunak: No.

Hanckock: I'll accept Health back.

Sunak: No.

Hancock: I'd take any position.

Sunak: No.

Hancock: I'll chair a Committee.

Tory MPs: No.

Hancock: I'll lay on a bed of cockroaches while eating wallaby dick and crying.

ITV: Oh, alright. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) November 1, 2022

Related: Braverman reveals fresh details about ministerial code breach