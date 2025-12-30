What a year hey? Every December it feels like we look back and go ‘well, there’s no way next year can be as wild as that.’ And yet, it always seems to be.

But, with 2025 recaps and reviews a plenty, here’s the least depressing way to look back on the last 12 months: through the lens of 25 questions.

Politics, sport, TV, film and music. Those are your rounds. Do your best.

This also allows us to look back everything that was good about 2025. The Lionesses, the Red Roses, Adolescence, The Traitors, some fantastic albums, and even the odd defeat for Reform.

May we also take this opportunity to thank every single one of you who has read our articles, shared our content or likes our posts over this last year. In the coming months and years we may need you more than ever.

So, raise a glass to yourself for making it through 2025. And worry not about 2026. Just like the last 12 months, for every moment that puts us through the wringer there will be many more wonderful ones that raise the spirits.

Onwards!