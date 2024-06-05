Rishi Sunak has called a General Election, with Brits set to go to the polls on July 4th – almost 14 years to the month since the Conservatives were first elected as part of a Lib/ Con coalition.

Since then, much has changed in the British political landscape.

Years of austerity measures implemented by the Cameron/ Osborne administration were followed by the Brexit years of 2016 to 2019 and the Covid years thereafter.

And as Marina Purkiss eloquently pointed out to us here, the Tory Party has emerged with very little to show for it.

But that shouldn’t stop us from having a bit of fun before the country officially heads to the polls on July 4th.

So with that in mind, here’s the latest Politics Pub Quiz to get your teeth into, with questions on elections past and present to navigate.

Good luck!

Politics Pub Quiz General Election special