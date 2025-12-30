Liz Truss, the most disastrous prime minister in British history, has labelled Sir Keir Starmer the “most unpopular Prime Minister in history”

The country’s shortest serving prime minister ever said we have “four more years of hell” under the Labour Government, per LBC.

Truss also claimed that Britain has “a lot to learn” from Donald Trump as calls grow for a “counter-revolution”, as she continued to not-so-subtly pivot to the American MAGA alt-right.

The former MP further told LBC that people are “completely out of sympathy” with Sir Keir Starmer and said that she wants to see a “Trump-style revolution” in Britain.

READ NEXT: 49-day PM Liz Truss complains about ‘being silenced’ as she launches her own show

When asked where she sees Britain within the next two to three years, she told the outlet: “I don’t think the counter revolution is going to happen until we have another election, and I don’t think we’ll have another election until 2029.

“So I think we’ve got four years of hell, which we’re currently living through.”

She continued: “I think the views of the general public are completely out of sympathy with Keir Starmer. He’s the most unpopular Prime Minister in history.

“What we need to see in this country is we need to see genuine discussion about our problems.

“The problems of mass migration, the economic problems we’re facing. The issues like the grooming gangs still aren’t being properly covered by the mainstream media.

“I think there should be a lot more coverage.”

On her hopes for a counter-revolution, she added: “We’re revolting against the establishment that’s run this country into the ground. When I was Prime Minister and when I was a minister, I was fighting these people.

“What I discovered, though, was that I was battling not just the institutions themselves, like the Bank of England, but I was also battling the mainstream media, which were their lackeys.

“So I decided that we need a media revolution like we’ve seen in America with things like Megyn Kelly and Joe Rogan. And I thought, if nobody else is gonna do it, I thought: ‘Why not do it myself?’”

'I'd rather my money was going to Trump's media than the BBC.'@trussliz tells @NickFerrariLBC that the BBC is an 'affront to democracy' and an 'outrageous organisation'. pic.twitter.com/jVYoy2CPBv — LBC (@LBC) December 25, 2025

She added: “The [British] public is actually more right-wing on immigration than the American public, for example.

“So I don’t think there’s a fundamental difference between the public’s views in America and the public’s views in Britain. I actually think they’re very similar.”

When asked about her relationship with US President Donald Trump, Truss said: “I’ve met him in the past.

“I’m friendly with various people in the United States. I think he’s doing a great job in America. I have said I want to see a Trump-style revolution here in Britain.

“I think we need. I said this last year, but we need a bigger bazooka to deal with the sheer power of the unelected establishment in this country, and Donald Trump is somebody who gets that because he tried to fight these people in 2016.

“What he calls the Deep State, whether it was the permanent bureaucracy, whether it was a lot of the mainstream media in America, he faced issues in trying to implement the agenda that people in America wanted.

“So I think we’ve got a lot to learn from President Trump.”

Quite simply, beyond parody.