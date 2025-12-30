All Eurostar trains today (December 30) have been cancelled, passengers at St Pancras have been told.

The BBC’s Nicky Shiller reports that announcements in English and French informed passengers all services have been called for today, with staff advising passengers to rebook for another day.

It comes after a problem with the overhead power supply “and a subsequent failed Le Shuttle train” which had caused major disruption.

The AFP news agency is also reporting that all services have been suspended between London, Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels.

On Tuesday, Eurostar said there was a “major disruption” in the Channel Tunnel s a result of the issue and a “subsequent failed Le Shuttle train.”

A statement on the Eurostar website read: “Due to a problem with the overhead power supply in the Channel Tunnel and a subsequent failed Le Shuttle train, we strongly advise all our passengers to postpone their journey to a different date.

“Please don’t come to the station unless you already have a ticket to travel. We regret that trains that can run are subject to severe delays and last-minute cancellations.

“Please check for live updates on the status of your train on the Train status and timetables page.”

National Rail also issued a statement advising Channel Tunnel passengers not to travel.

They said the power issue is ikely to lead to severe delays and last-minute cancellations between London St Pancras International and Paris Nord.

Meanwhile, Le Shuttle has warned of hours-long delays, with the current delay time on the UK side at three-and-a-half hours.

Passengers travelling from both the British and French Le Shuttle terminals are urged to check in as planned.