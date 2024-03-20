Rishi Sunak insisted the Tory party was united despite speculation about a plot to replace him as Prime Minister before the general election.

The Tory leader claimed he was “not interested” in “Westminster politics”, insisting he was focused on the UK economy.

He said that “all Conservatives are united in wanting to deliver a brighter future for our country”.

Mr Sunak’s failure to turn around the Tories’ opinion poll deficit has fuelled speculation about Conservative MPs considering replacing him with Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt in an attempt to avoid a general election disaster.

Doing so would mean Britain would be under the stewardship of its fourth prime minister in one term, which is more prime ministers than Labour has had in the past fifty years!

But the big question is – how well do you know your PMs? Here’s 25 politics pub questions to put your knowledge to the test: