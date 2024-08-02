Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are set for a US election showdown after Joe Biden stepped down and cleared the way for what now promises to be a closely fought contest.

Harris US appears to have energised Democrats in the early days of her candidacy for the White House, with a surge in warm feelings recorded across multiple groups, including in some key states.

About eight in 10 Democrats say they would be somewhat or very satisfied if Harris became the Democratic nominee for president, according to the survey from The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research.

The research was conducted after Biden withdrew from the race for the White House.

Trump, clearly unsettled about running against a strong and powerful woman, has taken to mud-slinging by making false assertions about her race.

Trump said Ms Harris, the first black woman and Asian American to serve as vice president, had in the past promoted only her Indian heritage.

“I didn’t know she was black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn black and now she wants to be known as black. So, I don’t know, is she Indian or is she black?” Mr Trump said while addressing the NABJ in Chicago.

With the stakes as high as they have ever been for the world’s last remaining superpower, we’ve compiled a quiz to offer some light relief ahead of the contest.

Here’s 15 questions to get your teeth into:

